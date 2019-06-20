Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Saves Of The Season 2018-19
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Best Saves Of The Season 2018-19

29 dakika önce

Emil Audero pulled off some cracking saves during his 37 games with Sampdoria in 2018-19. Audero kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions. Here are his best five saves.

Emil Audero pulled off some cracking saves during his 37 games with Sampdoria in 2018-19. Audero kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions. Here are his best five saves.
Best Saves Of The Season 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 01:06 
sampdoria, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Çernobil dizisiyle tekrar gündeme geldi! Beşiktaş'ın Kiev pozu ortaya çıktı Galatasaray ile adı anılan Welbeck için resmi açıklama! Dorukhan Toköz eski kulübünü unutmadı PUBG'de yeni güncellemeyle radyo mesajı dönemi!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 20.6.2019 13:35:43. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Saves Of The Season 2018-19
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]