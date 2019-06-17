Best Volleys: Ivan Zamorano Vs Valladolid
57 dakika önce
Tenacity and goal personified. In four seasons with Real Madrid Iván Zamorano scored 101 goals, leaving behind pleasant memories for the fans. Nicknamed Bam Bam, he was fundamental in the conquest of the 1994/95 La Liga title, where he was the league’s leading scorer with 28 goals.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 01:06
