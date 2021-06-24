Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby - Son Dakika

Biker who fell from motorcycle on the slippery road slid forward while sitting in Sarıyer, Istanbul. A person nearby picked up the biker sliding to the side of the road by holding his hand. Security camera captured the dramatic moments.

Incident happened around 14.00 local time in Istinye, Sarıyer yesterday. Furkan Tuyluoglu lost control of his motorcycle on road which was slippery due to the rain and fell from the motorcycle on the road bend. Motorcycle slid downhill to one direction, and Tuyluoglu slid to other while in a sitting position. Berat Can Leylek, who is a shopkeeper at the end of the slope where the accident took place, saw the biker sliding towards him. Leylek drinking coffee in front of the shop at the time immediately rushed to help Tuyluoglu and picked him up by holding his hand. The owner of the shop Firat Tayfun Leylek took the biker, who had injuries on various parts of his body due to the friction, to hospital by his own car.

Security camera of the shop captured the dramatic moments.

