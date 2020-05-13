BKM: During the pandemic 5 million cards met the internet - Son Dakika

The share of online card payments in total reached a record level with 24 percent in April, according to the data released by the Interbank Card Center (BKM) on Wednesday.

While 2 million cards were used for internet payments for the first time in April, during the pandemic period, a total of 5 million cards were introduced through the internet, together with the cards used in March.

While 1.0 lira of each 4.0 lira payment is made on the internet, market-food payments made with cards on the internet tripled last year's payments.

According to BKM data, at the end of April, a total of 241 million cards in Turkey, including 71 million credit card, and 170 million debit cards; number of credit cards increased annually, while debit cards increased by 11 percent over the same period.

According to BKM data, a total of 67.8 billion liras was paid in April with debit cards and credit cards; with 56.8 billion liras of this amount paid with credit cards, while 11 billion lira debit cards were used.