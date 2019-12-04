Son Dakika › Güncel › BoJ's Kuroda: No need for digital currency in Japan - Son Dakika
BoJ's Kuroda: No need for digital currency in Japan
6 saat önce
Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Wednesday that his country doesn't need a digital currency issued by the central bank at the moment.
Haber Yayın Tarihi: 04.12.2019 12:08 Kaynak: DHA
Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Wednesday that his country doesn't need a digital currency issued by the central bank at the moment.
"In Japan, the amount of cash outstanding is still increasing, and it does not seem that there is a demand for CBDC [Central bank digital currency] from the public at present," Kuroda said in his speech for the Symposium for the 35th Anniversary of the Center for Financial Industry Information Systems.Last month, BoJ's chief said that the bank has no plans of issuing a cryptocurrency in the near future.
Son dakika: Ordu Valiliği'nden Ceren Özdemir açıklaması: Katil zanlısı suçunu itiraf etti Öğretim görevlisi, yüksek okul binasından ölüme atladı Terör örgütü YPG, Rasulayn'da sivilleri hedef aldı: 1 ölü, 2 yaralı Vatandaşlardan bıçaklanarak öldürülen Ceren Özdemir'in katil zanlısına linç girişimi