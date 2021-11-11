Booster shots for mRNA vaccine starts in Ankara for those aged 18 and older - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
11.11.2021 15:25
Following the statement of Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, booster shots are started to be given to people aged 18 and older, who had 2 doses of mRNA vaccine and 6 months have passed, in Ankara City Hospital.

Following the statement of Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, booster shots are started to be given to people aged 18 and older, who had 2 doses of mRNA vaccine and 6 months have passed, in Ankara City Hospital.

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced that people aged 18 and older who had 2 doses of mRNA vaccine and 6 months have passed can receive booster shots as of today in a statement after the Scientific Committee meeting. After Koca's statement, people who are eligible for the booster shot started to make vaccination appointments via the Central Doctor Appointment System (MHRS). Booster shots have been administered to those who came to the Ankara City Hospital in the morning.

Advertisement