Üye Girişi
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece - Son Dakika

Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece

25.06.2021 14:02
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece, System.String[]

The parrot stuck in the rain drain pipe on the 13th floor of the 15-storey building in Kucukcekmece rescued by the breathtaking operation of the firefighters.

The parrot stuck in the rain drain pipe on the 13th floor of the 15-storey building in Kucukcekmece rescued by the breathtaking operation of the firefighters.

Residents on the 13th floor of the 15-storey building in Atakent Neighborhood called the fire department when they heard the constant sound of birds coming from the rain drain pipe. Kucukcekmece fire brigade teams determined that a bird fell and got stuck in the rain drain pipe. Then the breathtaking rescue operation was launched. One of the firefighters, who was tied around his waist with a rope, was descended from the 15-storey building 2 floors. In the rescue operation, which was recorded via mobile phone, the firefighter took the bird from the pipe and put it in the cage he brought with him.

After this operation, which was carried out, the firefighter and the parrot were pulled up. The parrot was delivered to Kucukcekmece Municipality Veterinary Affairs Directorate for medical examinations.

FOOTAGE

-------------------------

(Smart phone recording) Firebrigade is descending from the 15-storey building 2 floorsBrigade ripped off the pipe and getting the parrotFootage during bird is placed in the cage

(PHOTOS)


Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece
Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Necati Şaşmaz'ın avukatı intihar etti! Lüks rezidansın 5. katından atlamış 15:36 Necati Şaşmaz'ın avukatı intihar etti! Lüks rezidansın 5. katından atlamış Son Dakika: İletişim Başkanı Altun, 15:13 Son Dakika: İletişim Başkanı Altun, "Katarlı öğrencilere sınavsız tıp eğitimi" iddialarını yalanladı Cengiz Ünder'i isteyen Fenerbahçe, Mourinho'dan gelecek haberi bekliyor 14:55 Cengiz Ünder'i isteyen Fenerbahçe, Mourinho'dan gelecek haberi bekliyor
Son Dakika: Avrupa Birliği, Türkiye'deki Suriyeliler için 2024'e kadar 3 milyar euro destek yapacak 14:42 Son Dakika: Avrupa Birliği, Türkiye'deki Suriyeliler için 2024'e kadar 3 milyar euro destek yapacak Yıllarca akrabamın cinsel istismarına uğradım! Avukat Feyza Altun: Elimde ses kayıtları var 14:33 Yıllarca akrabamın cinsel istismarına uğradım! Avukat Feyza Altun: Elimde ses kayıtları var Türkiye'de ilk kez görüntülendi! Etçil dev çekirge görenleri şaşkına uğrattı 13:42 Türkiye'de ilk kez görüntülendi! Etçil dev çekirge görenleri şaşkına uğrattı
Voleybol maçında çalan Müslüm Gürses şarkısı olay oldu! Milli futbolcular şaşkına döndü 13:35 Voleybol maçında çalan Müslüm Gürses şarkısı olay oldu! Milli futbolcular şaşkına döndü 13:26 "Komşularıma gidiyorum" diyerek ortadan kaybolmuştu! Genç kadın evine geri döndü

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:37 "Katarlılara sınavsız tıp eğitimi" iddialarıyla ilgili AK Parti'den gençlere mesaj: Siz bu yalancılara bakmayın, sınavınıza odaklanın
15:36 Necati Şaşmaz'ın avukatı intihar etti! Lüks rezidansın 5. katından atlamış
15:17 24 yaşındaki ön libero Ivan Ljubic, Fenerbahçe'den aldığı resmi teklifi doğruladı
15:13 Son Dakika: İletişim Başkanı Altun, "Katarlı öğrencilere sınavsız tıp eğitimi" iddialarını yalanladı
14:54 Cengiz Ünder'i isteyen Fenerbahçe, Mourinho'dan gelecek haberi bekliyor
14:54 Anne tavana asılı, baba tüfekle vurulmuş! Dehşetin yaşandığı çadırda minik Ali uyurken bulundu
14:49 Ülkedeki en önemli konuyu konuşmayı unutan Biden'ı, Kamala Harris kurtartı
14:41 Son Dakika: Avrupa Birliği, Türkiye'deki Suriyeliler için 2024'e kadar 3 milyar euro destek yapacak
14:37 Sabancıların torunu Kerem Kamışlı'yı denize atan Marcus, olay öncesi masalarına oturup selfie paylaşmış
14:34 F1'in genç pilotu Stroll, tatilde bir güzelle öpüşürken görüntülendi
"Katarlılara sınavsız tıp eğitimi" iddialarıyla ilgili AK Parti'den gençlere mesaj: Siz bu yalancılara bakmayın, sınavınıza odaklanın         
15:38
24 yaşındaki orta saha Ivan Ljubic, Fenerbahçe'den aldığı resmi teklifi doğruladı 24 yaşındaki orta saha Ivan Ljubic, Fenerbahçe'den aldığı resmi teklifi doğruladı         
15:18
Yayınladığı müstehcen video ile tepki çeken Kerimcan Durmaz: İntihar etmeyi düşündüm Yayınladığı müstehcen video ile tepki çeken Kerimcan Durmaz: İntihar etmeyi düşündüm         
15:03
Anne tavana asılı, baba tüfekle vurulmuş! Dehşetin yaşandığı çadırda minik Ali uyurken bulundu Anne tavana asılı, baba tüfekle vurulmuş! Dehşetin yaşandığı çadırda minik Ali uyurken bulundu         
14:54
Sabancıların torunu Kerem Kamışlı'yı denize atan Marcus, olay öncesi masalarına oturup selfie paylaşmış Sabancıların torunu Kerem Kamışlı'yı denize atan Marcus, olay öncesi masalarına oturup selfie paylaşmış         
14:38
Kaan Yıldırım'a ayrılık iyi gelmedi! Hadise ayrılığı sonrası paylaştığı fotoğraf yorum yağmuruna tutuldu Kaan Yıldırım'a ayrılık iyi gelmedi! Hadise ayrılığı sonrası paylaştığı fotoğraf yorum yağmuruna tutuldu         
14:03
JASAT dedektifleri iş başında! Müge Anlı'da sinir krizi geçiren doktorun çağrısı karşılık buldu JASAT dedektifleri iş başında! Müge Anlı'da sinir krizi geçiren doktorun çağrısı karşılık buldu         
13:37
Türkiye'nin en şanslı köyü! Yıllardır göç veren köye Filyos Limanı nedeniyle geri dönüşler başladı Türkiye'nin en şanslı köyü! Yıllardır göç veren köye Filyos Limanı nedeniyle geri dönüşler başladı         
13:29
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'ndan Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'ndan "Katarlılara sınavsız üniversite" iddialarına yalanlama geldi         
13:25
Yüzük ayrıntısı dikkat çekti! Bebeğini kaybeden Şeyma Subaşı nişan yüzüğünü attı Yüzük ayrıntısı dikkat çekti! Bebeğini kaybeden Şeyma Subaşı nişan yüzüğünü attı         
13:24
Erdoğan'ın milletvekilleriyle bir araya geldiği toplantıda Sedat Peker'in de adı geçti Erdoğan'ın milletvekilleriyle bir araya geldiği toplantıda Sedat Peker'in de adı geçti         
13:19
"Kanserim" yalanıyla 8 yıl boyunca kocasını aldatan kadın 40 bin lira tazminat ödeyecek         
10:54
Kameralara dudak dudağa yakalandılar! İngiltere Sağlık Bakanı Hancock 15 yıllık eşini, evli danışmanıyla aldattı Kameralara dudak dudağa yakalandılar! İngiltere Sağlık Bakanı Hancock 15 yıllık eşini, evli danışmanıyla aldattı         
10:48
Erzurumlu vatandaş yaşayacak kimse kalmayınca köyünü 10 milyon liraya satışa çıkardı Erzurumlu vatandaş yaşayacak kimse kalmayınca köyünü 10 milyon liraya satışa çıkardı         
10:15
Ünlü cerrahın karısından şok iddia: Üçlü ilişkiyi reddettiğim için bana boşanma davası açtı Ünlü cerrahın karısından şok iddia: Üçlü ilişkiyi reddettiğim için bana boşanma davası açtı         
09:34
Yaptığı savunma daha da rezil! Kadın öğretmen, boş sınıfta öğrencisiyle cinsel ilişkiye girdi Yaptığı savunma daha da rezil! Kadın öğretmen, boş sınıfta öğrencisiyle cinsel ilişkiye girdi         
21:58
Mersin'de dağ evindeki çadırda genç çiftin cansız bedenleri bulundu Mersin'de dağ evindeki çadırda genç çiftin cansız bedenleri bulundu         
19:11
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.06.2021 15:41:57. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement