British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

Nearly 1,050 tourists have started returning to the U.K.

SEPTEMBER 25: British tourists are leaving Wednesday (Sept. 25) from Turkey's southern Antalya and southwestern Mugla provinces following the collapse of U.K. tour operator Thomas Cook.

Nearly 1,050 tourists have started returning to the U.K. from Dalaman Airport in Mugla via 5 planes that were sent by the British Civil Aviation Authority after the company's announcement that it had gone into liquidation.

Tourists waiting for return flights at the airport were informed by officials who came from the U.K.

Around 150,000 people world-wide are expected to be affected by the canceled flights. .

