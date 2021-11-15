Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (15 - 21 Kasım) - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (15 - 21 Kasım)

15.11.2021 23:29
Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (15 - 21 Kasım)

Oyuncular için bu yılın yıldızı Kasım ayında önemli yapımlarla karşılıyoruz. İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar

Amerika'da tatil dönemine denk gelmesi sebebiyle her yıl oyun çıkışlarıyla Kasım aylarında yoğunluk yaşanıyor. Bu hafta yayınlanacak oyunlarda da merakla beklenen oyunlar yer alıyor.

Bu hafta çıkacak popüler oyunlar; Battlefield 2042, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar;

15 Kasım Pazartesi

Moncage (PC)

Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge (PC)

16 Kasım Salı

Grow: Song of the Evertree (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Surviving The Aftermath (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

The Last Stand: Aftermath (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Out of Line (Xbox One)

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (Switch)

Root (Switch)

Them Bombs (Xbox One)

The Wild At Heart (PS4, Switch)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch)

Horseshoe Crab Rescue (Switch)

Tavern Master (PC)

Combat Mission Cold War (PC)

Country Balls Heroes (PC)

17 Kasım Çarşamba

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (PC)

Next Space Rebels (PC)

Darius Cozmic collection Arcade (PC)

Klang 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Before We Leave (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Tamarin (Xbox One)

Mastho is Together (Switch)

18 Kasım Perşembe

Exo One (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Space Moth: Lunar Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

BloodRayne: ReVamped (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Swtich)

Undungeon (PC, Xbox One)

Two Hundred Ways (Xbox One)

Smoots Golf (PC, Xbox One, PC)

Unsafe (PC)

Myth of Empires (PC)

Pronty: Fishy Adventure (PC)

Wrought Flesh (PC)

Alien Marauder (PC)

NICH (Switch)

Ice Station Z (Switch)

Romeow: In The Cracked World (Switch)

19 Kasım Cuma

Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Nerf Legend (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Toy Tinker Simulator (PC)

Despotism 3K (Xbox One)

Pokemon Shining Pearl (Switch)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (Switch)

Whiskey Mafia: Leo's Family (Switch)

City Traffic Driver (Switch)

Sports & Wild Pinball (Switch)

20 Ladies (Switch)

RazerWire: Nanowars (Switch)

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition (Switch)

Exertus: Redux (Switch)

