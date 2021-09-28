Üye Girişi
Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul - Son Dakika

Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul

28.09.2021 10:51
Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul, System.String[]

Cat stuck under the pier in Beykoz, Istanbul was rescued by the Coast Guard Command teams.Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya shared the footage of the rescue operation on his Twitter account. "They are our dear friends. You never know where they will enter.

Cat stuck under the pier in Beykoz, Istanbul was rescued by the Coast Guard Command teams.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya shared the footage of the rescue operation on his Twitter account. "They are our dear friends. You never know where they will enter. I would like to thank our DEGAK-4 Team officers of our Coast Guard Command, who rescued a cute cat from under the Beykoz Pier today" Governor Yerlikaya said on his account.

FOOTAGE:

-------------------

-Rescue operation shared on Governor's account


Ali Yerlikaya, İstanbul, Twitter, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Balıkesirspor'dan Volkan Demirel'e resmi teklif 11:01 Balıkesirspor'dan Volkan Demirel'e resmi teklif 17 yaşındaki Arda ve Alişan'ın ölümünde 10:52 17 yaşındaki Arda ve Alişan'ın ölümünde "Mavi balina" şüphesi üzerinde duruluyor Ebrar Karakurt, İtalya transferi sonrası kız arkadaşıyla ilk kez fotoğraf paylaştı 10:47 Ebrar Karakurt, İtalya transferi sonrası kız arkadaşıyla ilk kez fotoğraf paylaştı
Son Dakika! MİT, Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı terörist Engin Karaaslan'ı etkisiz hale getirdi 10:45 Son Dakika! MİT, Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı terörist Engin Karaaslan'ı etkisiz hale getirdi Twitch'in gözde oyunu Fall Guys, büyük başarıya imza attı! Artık Guinness Dünya Rekorlar Kitabı'nda 10:35 Twitch'in gözde oyunu Fall Guys, büyük başarıya imza attı! Artık Guinness Dünya Rekorlar Kitabı'nda TOKİ 1.380 adet konut ve işyerini satışa çıkarıyor 10:18 TOKİ 1.380 adet konut ve işyerini satışa çıkarıyor
Londra'ya giden Aleyna Tilki, tişörtünü açarak arka arkaya poz verdi 10:02 Londra'ya giden Aleyna Tilki, tişörtünü açarak arka arkaya poz verdi Filmlerdeki kıyamet sahnelerini aratmadı! Rusya'da ölen yüzlerce kuzgun korkuya neden oldu 09:08 Filmlerdeki kıyamet sahnelerini aratmadı! Rusya'da ölen yüzlerce kuzgun korkuya neden oldu

Son Dakika Haberleri
10:51 17 yaşındaki Arda ve Alişan'ın ölümünde "Mavi balina" şüphesi üzerinde duruluyor
10:51 Son dakika! Yeni güne yükselişle başlayan dolar 8,87'den işlem görüyor
10:47 Ebrar Karakurt, İtalya transferi sonrası kız arkadaşıyla ilk kez fotoğraf paylaştı
10:44 Son Dakika! MİT, Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı terörist Engin Karaaslan'ı etkisiz hale getirdi
10:44 Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı müdüründen skandal olay! Yusuf Hakan Özbil, Türkiye'nin yerli ve milli projelerini tatil karşılığında yabancılara satmış
10:33 Hıncal Uluç, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Acun Ilıcalı'yı araması gerektiğini dile getirdi
10:18 TOKİ 1.380 adet konut ve işyerini satışa çıkarıyor
10:16 Newcastle United, gözünü Altay Bayındır'a dikti! 17 milyon euroluk resmi teklif yapıldı bile
10:01 Londra'ya giden Aleyna Tilki, tişörtünü açarak arka arkaya poz verdi
09:59 Fatih Terim'i çok üzen ve istifayı düşündüren sözler ne? İşte perde arkasında olanlar
Dikkat her an ceza kesilebilir! 5 milyon kişi scooter kullanıyor ama yeni düzenlemelerden haberleri olmadan Dikkat her an ceza kesilebilir! 5 milyon kişi scooter kullanıyor ama yeni düzenlemelerden haberleri olmadan         
11:07
Apple'in tanıtımını yeni yaptığı iPad Mini'de ekran krizi yaşanıyor Apple'in tanıtımını yeni yaptığı iPad Mini'de ekran krizi yaşanıyor         
11:00
Son dakika! Yeni güne yükselişle başlayan dolar 8,87'den işlem görüyor Son dakika! Yeni güne yükselişle başlayan dolar 8,87'den işlem görüyor         
10:51
Altının gram fiyatı 497 lira seviyesinden işlem görüyor Altının gram fiyatı 497 lira seviyesinden işlem görüyor         
10:46
Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı müdüründen skandal olay! Yusuf Hakan Özbil, Türkiye'nin yerli ve milli projelerini tatil karşılığında yabancılara satmış Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı müdüründen skandal olay! Yusuf Hakan Özbil, Türkiye'nin yerli ve milli projelerini tatil karşılığında yabancılara satmış         
10:44
Hıncal Uluç, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Acun Ilıcalı'yı araması gerektiğini dile getirdi Hıncal Uluç, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Acun Ilıcalı'yı araması gerektiğini dile getirdi         
10:34
Fuhuş yapmak için 400 liraya anlaştığı adamı, sevgilisiyle birlikte soydu Fuhuş yapmak için 400 liraya anlaştığı adamı, sevgilisiyle birlikte soydu         
10:03
Fatih Terim'i çok üzen ve istifayı düşündüren sözler ne? İşte perde arkasında olanlar Fatih Terim'i çok üzen ve istifayı düşündüren sözler ne? İşte perde arkasında olanlar         
10:00
İçerde ve Çukur'un senaristleri yazdı! Show TV'nin yeni dizisi Üç Kuruş'tan ilk fragman geldi! İçerde ve Çukur'un senaristleri yazdı! Show TV'nin yeni dizisi Üç Kuruş'tan ilk fragman geldi!         
08:50
Bayraktar TB2, İsrail'i tedirgin etti! Hükümet yetkililerine Bayraktar TB2, İsrail'i tedirgin etti! Hükümet yetkililerine "Teknik limitleri kaldırın" çağrısı yapıldı         
07:55
Son dakika! Koronayla mücadelede için 2 önemli adım: Aşı kartı zorunluluğu ve yerli aşı Turkovac kampanyası Son dakika! Koronayla mücadelede için 2 önemli adım: Aşı kartı zorunluluğu ve yerli aşı Turkovac kampanyası         
07:51
Ağabeyi ve yengesini öldürüp tandıra gömen katil zanlısının ifadeleri kan dondurdu Ağabeyi ve yengesini öldürüp tandıra gömen katil zanlısının ifadeleri kan dondurdu         
19:15
Konya'da öğrencisine kötü davranan öğretmen hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı Konya'da öğrencisine kötü davranan öğretmen hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı         
19:11
Pınar Gültekin'i diri diri yakan Cemal Metin Avcı: Camı kapatabilir miyiz? Dışarıdan bana katil diye bağırıyorlar Pınar Gültekin'i diri diri yakan Cemal Metin Avcı: Camı kapatabilir miyiz? Dışarıdan bana katil diye bağırıyorlar         
17:29
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın S-400 restine Biden'dan yorum: Bu konuları çoktan geçtik Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın S-400 restine Biden'dan yorum: Bu konuları çoktan geçtik         
16:20
Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti         
16:18
Çocuklar Duymasın'ın Şükrü'sünün uzun süre şoförlük yaptığı ortay açıktı Çocuklar Duymasın'ın Şükrü'sünün uzun süre şoförlük yaptığı ortay açıktı         
16:13
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 28.09.2021 11:13:44. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement