Cat stuck under the pier rescued in Istanbul - Son Dakika

Cat stuck under the pier in Beykoz, Istanbul was rescued by the Coast Guard Command teams.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya shared the footage of the rescue operation on his Twitter account. "They are our dear friends. You never know where they will enter. I would like to thank our DEGAK-4 Team officers of our Coast Guard Command, who rescued a cute cat from under the Beykoz Pier today" Governor Yerlikaya said on his account.

