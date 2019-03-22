Cb Suspends The One-week Repo Auctions "For A Period Of Time"
1 saat önce
Turkey's Central Bank decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions "for a period of time"."Considering the developments in financial markets, it has been decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions for a period of time" the Turkish Central Bank said in a press release on Turkish lira...
Turkey's Central Bank decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions "for a period of time".
"Considering the developments in financial markets, it has been decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions for a period of time" the Turkish Central Bank said in a press release on Turkish lira liquidity management on Friday. - Istanbul
Son Dakika
» Güncel
» Haber
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.03.2019 04:36 Kaynak: DHA
Merkez Bankası 1 Hafta Vadeli Repo İhalelerine Ara Verdi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a Suikast Girişimi Davasında Karar Verildi
Kayseri Şeker, Tanzim Satış Mağazası Açtı
Marmaris'te Deniz Sarıya Boyandı, Gören Belediyeyi Aradı!