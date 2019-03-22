Cb Suspends The One-week Repo Auctions "For A Period Of Time"

Turkey's Central Bank decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions "for a period of time".



"Considering the developments in financial markets, it has been decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions for a period of time" the Turkish Central Bank said in a press release on Turkish lira liquidity management on Friday. - Istanbul

