Cb Suspends The One-week Repo Auctions "For A Period Of Time"

Turkey's Central Bank decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions "for a period of time"."Considering the developments in financial markets, it has been decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions for a period of time" the Turkish Central Bank said in a press release on Turkish lira...

Turkey's Central Bank decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions "for a period of time".

"Considering the developments in financial markets, it has been decided to suspend the one-week repo auctions for a period of time" the Turkish Central Bank said in a press release on Turkish lira liquidity management on Friday. - Istanbul

