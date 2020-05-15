CB: Version IV 100 lira banknotes to be in circulation on 20 May - Son Dakika

The E9 series, version IV banknotes in the denomination of 100 will be put into circulation as of 20 May, according to the statement released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Friday."As per the authorization given to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey by Law No.

The E9 series, version IV banknotes in the denomination of 100 will be put into circulation as of 20 May, according to the statement released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Friday.

"As per the authorization given to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey by Law No. 1211, the E9 series, version IV banknotes in the denomination of 100 will be put into circulation as of 20 May 2020" read the statement, and went on as follows:

"Compared to 100 TL banknotes of E9 series, the version I, II and III in circulation, the signatures on 100 TL banknotes of version IV have been rearranged to include Governor Murat Uysal's and Deputy Governor Dr. Uğur Namık Küçük's signatures.

"Except for the signatures, the new banknotes will be identical to the version I, II, and III banknotes with regard to their dimensions, obverse and reverse compositions, general features, and appearances."

The version I, II, III, and IV banknotes will be in circulation concurrently, according to the statement.


Haber Yayın Tarihi: 15.05.2020 11:53 Kaynak: DHA

