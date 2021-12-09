Childhood dream come true: She flew in the same cockpit with her father - Son Dakika

Buse Koksal (30), who dreamed of being a pilot like her father since her childhood in İzmir, has reached her goal. After graduating from the department of computer engineering, she resigned from her job as a software developer and completed her education in the USA and became a pilot, and flew in the same cockpit with her father. "I'll never forget my dad's 'Have a good landing, girl' call on the radio on my first flight" said Buse.

Buse Koksal dreamed of becoming a pilot like her father Ufuk Koksal (57), who was a soldier, since primary school age. However, when Ufuk Koksal, who knew all the difficulties of the profession, suggested that she should choose another profession, Buse Koksal preferred to study in the Department of Computer Engineering at the Izmir University of Economics in 2009. Making a difference with her studies at the university, Buse completed her education in 2014. Buse started working as a software developer in a company after graduating. As always being passionate about becoming a pilot, Buse resigned from the company she worked for by making a radical decision and told her father that she wanted to go to the USA for pilot training. In the face of his daughter's insistence, Ufuk Koksal accepted her decision and provided the necessary support for her education. After completing her education in the USA and getting her license, Buse returned to Turkey in June 2018. Buse, who applied to the airline company where his father was also working, became a pilot in 2019 after successfully passing the interviews. Buse Koksal flew in the same cockpit with her father, whom she took as an example.

"I USED TO WEAR MY FATHER'S UNIFORM WHEN I WAS LITTLE"

"When I was little, I used to wear my father's uniform and walk around the house shouting 'I'm flying'. Flying was my passion. Some said, 'One day she will lose interest', but I have never given up on this passion. Of course, I could not dream of flying with my father, but I was fortunate enough to experience this privilege, this incredible feeling. My father is my greatest teacher, my childhood hero. It is an indescribable feeling to work side by side in the same profession with my father. When I made my first flight, my father was flying to Trabzon. I was surprised and very happy when he said 'have a good landing, girl' while talking on the radio. I can say it was one of the most memorable moments of my life" said Buse stating that she loves flying and that practicing her dream job makes her happy.

"I'M PROUD OF MY DAUGHTER"

"When my daughter said she wanted to be a pilot before college, I took a poor view of the idea. I thought she could be successful as an engineer too. Because her potential and talent in this field were quite high. However, when she showed interest in being a pilot even after graduation, I did not remain indifferent to this situation and supported her until the end. I'm proud of my daughter. I can objectively say that she is a very successful pilot. Being able to fly with my daughter and being in the same cockpit is an indescribable and wonderful feeling. We are experiencing a feeling that is rare in the world. I continue to share my experiences with my daughter. As a father, I feel special because I have experienced this feeling" said Ufuk Koksal stating that it was an amazing feeling to be in the same cockpit with his daughter.

