China's Trade Surplus Rose By 112.5 Percent İn January

– China's trade surplus rose to 39.1 billion dollars on annual basis in January, rising above expectations of 33.5 billion dollars and 112.5 percent above the same month of the previous years 18.4 billion dollars.According to official data, exports rose by 9.1 percent while imports fell by 1.

According to official data, exports rose by 9.1 percent while imports fell by 1.5 percent. The overall consensus was that exports would drop 3.3 percent, while imports were expected to decline by 10.2 percent.



China's trade surplus with the United States fell to 27.3 billion dollars in January, compared to 29.8 billion dollars in December. Officials warned that "there is still some distortion expected in the figures" related to the Lunar New Year holiday period. - Istanbul

