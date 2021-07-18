Üye Girişi
Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver - Son Dakika

Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver

18.07.2021 14:32
Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver, System.String[]

In IZMIR, a citizen, whose airways were blocked with bread, was saved with the Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee. The man, whose identity could not be learned, came to a kiosk yesterday in Konak district Anafartalar Street and bought water.

In IZMIR, a citizen, whose airways were blocked with bread, was saved with the Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee. The man, whose identity could not be learned, came to a kiosk yesterday in Konak district Anafartalar Street and bought water. Suspecting the coughing of the citizen the kiosk employee Hasan S intervened immediately and performed the Heimlich maneuver on choking man. The citizen, who got rid of the bread that blocked his airways, breathed a sigh of relief. Those moments were recorded with a security cam.

FOOTAGE

-----------------

The moments of Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee on choking man


Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Hızını alamayan minibüs, refüje çarpıp devrildi! 3 kişi öldü, 14 kişi yaralandı 15:43 Hızını alamayan minibüs, refüje çarpıp devrildi! 3 kişi öldü, 14 kişi yaralandı Fenerbahçe aradığını İtalya'da buldu! Parma'nın yıldızı Andreas Cornelius için görüşmelere başlandı 15:35 Fenerbahçe aradığını İtalya'da buldu! Parma'nın yıldızı Andreas Cornelius için görüşmelere başlandı Lambasını tekmeledi, o anları paylaştı! Balotelli çılgınlıklarına Adana Demirspor'da da devam ediyor 15:08 Lambasını tekmeledi, o anları paylaştı! Balotelli çılgınlıklarına Adana Demirspor'da da devam ediyor
Bir fotoğrafta 3 İclal Aydın var! Aradaki benzerlik takipçilerinin gözünden kaçmadı 14:56 Bir fotoğrafta 3 İclal Aydın var! Aradaki benzerlik takipçilerinin gözünden kaçmadı Meedo'dan umduğunu bulamayan Şeyma, Acun Ilıcalı'ya sardı! Takipçileri paylaşımı yorum yağmuruna tuttu 14:32 Meedo'dan umduğunu bulamayan Şeyma, Acun Ilıcalı'ya sardı! Takipçileri paylaşımı yorum yağmuruna tuttu Galatasaray camiasında moraller düştü! Talihsizlik, sarı-kırmızılıların peşini bir türlü bırakmıyor 13:56 Galatasaray camiasında moraller düştü! Talihsizlik, sarı-kırmızılıların peşini bir türlü bırakmıyor
Ünlü hacker grubu Anonymous'tan Sedat Peker'in o sözlerine yanıt gecikmedi: Yürü git, faşist 12:44 Ünlü hacker grubu Anonymous'tan Sedat Peker'in o sözlerine yanıt gecikmedi: Yürü git, faşist DSÖ'den Türkiye uyarısı geldi! Bayramda bu 3 K'dan uzak durun 12:31 DSÖ'den Türkiye uyarısı geldi! Bayramda bu 3 K'dan uzak durun

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:01 TOGG montajı yapılan yerli otomobilin gövdesini ilk kez paylaştı: Bizi izlemeye devam edin
15:43 Hızını alamayan minibüs, refüje çarpıp devrildi! 3 kişi öldü, 14 kişi yaralandı
15:39 Cahil cesaretli vatandaşlar onu canından bezdirdi! Dünyaca ünlü sahilde görev yapan cankurtaran isyan etti
15:34 Fenerbahçe aradığını İtalya'da buldu! Parma'nın yıldızı Andreas Cornelius için görüşmelere başlandı
15:31 Tüm dünya şiddetli yağışlara teslim! Yağış sonrası meydana gelen toprak kayması, Hindistan'da 25 can aldı
15:24 İstanbul'da sıcaklıklar rekor seviyeye ulaştı! Hissedilen sıcaklık 42 dereceyi buldu
15:07 Lambasını tekmeledi, o anları paylaştı! Balotelli çılgınlıklarına Adana Demirspor'da da devam ediyor
14:55 Bir fotoğrafta 3 İclal Aydın var! Aradaki benzerlik takipçilerinin gözünden kaçmadı
14:43 Turizm Teşvik Kanunu meclisten geçti, TBMM mesaisine 1 Ekim'e kadar ara verdi
14:25 Pazuband sahibini hala bulamadı! Vitor Pereira'nın kaptanlık için 6 adayı var
TOGG montajı yapılan yerli otomobilin gövdesini ilk kez paylaştı: Bizi izlemeye devam edin TOGG montajı yapılan yerli otomobilin gövdesini ilk kez paylaştı: Bizi izlemeye devam edin         
16:01
Cahil cesaretli vatandaşlar onu canından bezdirdi! Dünyaca ünlü sahilde görev yapan cankurtaran isyan etti Cahil cesaretli vatandaşlar onu canından bezdirdi! Dünyaca ünlü sahilde görev yapan cankurtaran isyan etti         
15:40
İstanbul'da sıcaklıklar rekor seviyeye ulaştı! Hissedilen sıcaklık 42 dereceyi buldu İstanbul'da sıcaklıklar rekor seviyeye ulaştı! Hissedilen sıcaklık 42 dereceyi buldu         
15:25
Dolandırılma hikayelerinin sonu gelmiyor! 13 bin kişiyi mağdur ettiler Dolandırılma hikayelerinin sonu gelmiyor! 13 bin kişiyi mağdur ettiler         
15:05
Kurban ile sahibi arasındaki bağ herkesi duygulandırmıştı! Kurban pazarının gözdesi Kral, 26 bin 500 liraya alıcı buldu Kurban ile sahibi arasındaki bağ herkesi duygulandırmıştı! Kurban pazarının gözdesi Kral, 26 bin 500 liraya alıcı buldu         
14:49
Serel Yereli'den cesur park pozu! Dakikalar içinde binlerce beğeni yağdı Serel Yereli'den cesur park pozu! Dakikalar içinde binlerce beğeni yağdı         
14:08
Tıraş olmak için gitti, berberi canından etti! Tıraş olmak için gitti, berberi canından etti!         
13:50
Korktuğu son başına geldi! Genç kadın düğün hazırlığı yaptığı nişanlısı tarafından öldürüldü Korktuğu son başına geldi! Genç kadın düğün hazırlığı yaptığı nişanlısı tarafından öldürüldü         
12:40
Ataması yapılan İlçe Sağlık Müdürü'ne gönderilen çelenkte yazanlar şok etti: Çekemeyenler zil taksın Ataması yapılan İlçe Sağlık Müdürü'ne gönderilen çelenkte yazanlar şok etti: Çekemeyenler zil taksın         
11:54
Hamam sefasının sonu kanlı bitti! İşletmeci öldü, 10 kişi gözaltında Hamam sefasının sonu kanlı bitti! İşletmeci öldü, 10 kişi gözaltında         
11:11
Bayramda çalışanlar dikkat! Yasa kapsamında ödenecek bu ücret herkesi ilgilendiriyor Bayramda çalışanlar dikkat! Yasa kapsamında ödenecek bu ücret herkesi ilgilendiriyor         
11:07
Eşini darp edenleri affetmedi! Öfkeli kadın gence sokak ortasında tekme tokat saldırdı Eşini darp edenleri affetmedi! Öfkeli kadın gence sokak ortasında tekme tokat saldırdı         
10:37
Rölef tekniği ile 1 tonluk boğayı tek başına yere serdi! Uzman isim tekniğin ipuçlarını anlattı Rölef tekniği ile 1 tonluk boğayı tek başına yere serdi! Uzman isim tekniğin ipuçlarını anlattı         
10:23
Eş değiştirme sitesine üye olan hakimin, başkasının karısıyla cinsel ilişkiye girmek için ürettiği yöntem mide bulandırdı Eş değiştirme sitesine üye olan hakimin, başkasının karısıyla cinsel ilişkiye girmek için ürettiği yöntem mide bulandırdı         
22:47
Asma kilit fantezisi hastanede bitti! Talihsiz adamın kangren olan cinsel organı kesildi Asma kilit fantezisi hastanede bitti! Talihsiz adamın kangren olan cinsel organı kesildi         
22:01
Adım adım takip edilip cinsel saldırıya uğrayan 17 yaşındaki kızının son durumunu anlatan baba, gözyaşlarına boğuldu Adım adım takip edilip cinsel saldırıya uğrayan 17 yaşındaki kızının son durumunu anlatan baba, gözyaşlarına boğuldu         
18:17
Nihal Olçok'un Nihal Olçok'un "Lokasyon at ben gelirim" çağrısına Sedat Peker'den yanıt gecikmedi: Şeref duyarım         
12:36
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.07.2021 16:07:37. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement