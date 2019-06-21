Club Legends: Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane enjoyed five successful years at Juventus. The midfielder won two Serie A titles, the Supercoppa Italiana and the UEFA Super Cup. Here are some of his best moments for the club.
Zinedine Zidane
