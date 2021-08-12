Coast Guard: 53 citizens were evacuated to the safe zone - Son Dakika

Coast Guard Command stated that the evacuation of a total of 53 citizens, 46 in Ayancik, Sinop and 7 in Inebolu, Kastamonu was safely carried out by land crews.

The Coast Guard Command made a statement about the flood disaster after heavy rain in Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin. "Evacuation activities started in Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin provinces are continuing. 3 Coast Guard helicopters and land rescue teams were assigned to ensure the transfer of our citizens, who were stranded as a result of the flood disaster in the provinces of Sinop, Kastamonu, and Bartin on 11 August 2021, to safe areas" said Turkish Interior Ministry in a statement.

HELICOPTER RESCUE MOMENTS PUBLISHEDOn the other hand, images of a helicopter affiliated with the Coast Guard Command, rescuing the citizens trapped on the roof were published on the website. In the published footage, it was seen that the citizens whose houses were flooded got to the roof and were rescued by helicopters.Footage: Published images of people being rescued

