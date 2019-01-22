Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell On Demand Concerns
– Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over global economic growth stoked fears over future demand.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.45 percent to 54.04 dollars and Brent rose by 0.48 percent to 63 dollars.Gold prices fell to three week low as dollar rose to two week high.
- silver fell by 1.13 percent and priced 15.225 dollars,
- gold fell by 0.30 percent and priced 1,278.7 dollars,
- copper fell by 1.77 percent and priced 2.671 dollars,
- platinum fell by 0.95 percent and priced 794.5 dollars,
- palladium fell by 1.45 percent and priced 1,315.8 dollars. - Istanbul
