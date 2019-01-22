Son Dakika Haberleri: Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell On Demand Concerns

Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell On Demand Concerns

39 dakika önce

– Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over global economic growth stoked fears over future demand.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.45 percent to 54.04 dollars and Brent rose by 0.48 percent to 63 dollars.Gold prices fell to three week low as dollar rose to two week high.

Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell On Demand Concerns, System.String[]
– Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over global economic growth stoked fears over future demand.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.45 percent to 54.04 dollars and Brent rose by 0.48 percent to 63 dollars.

Gold prices fell to three week low as dollar rose to two week high.

       - silver fell by 1.13 percent and priced 15.225 dollars,

       - gold fell by 0.30 percent and priced 1,278.7 dollars,

       - copper fell by 1.77 percent and priced 2.671 dollars,

       - platinum fell by 0.95 percent and priced 794.5 dollars,

       - palladium fell by 1.45 percent and priced 1,315.8 dollars. - Istanbul

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.01.2019 10:13 Kaynak: DHA

Ekonomi
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Ziraat Bankasından, "Fenerbahçe'yi Küme Düşüreceğiz" Sözlerine Açıklama 600 Ton Hamsi Avlanan Kentte, Hamsi Kıtlığı Yaşanıyor

500 Kişinin Alınacağı 6 Aylık Geçici İş İçin 4 Bin 302 Kişi Başvuru Yaptı Ünlü Yatırımcı Bugüne Kadar Görülmemiş Bir Ekonomik Kriz Çıkacağını Söyledi ve Ekledi: Paramı Altına Yatıracağım
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.1.2019 10:52:59. #1.51#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell On Demand Concerns
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]