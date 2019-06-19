COMMODITY – Oil prices rose as global economic slowdown concerns decline

Oil prices rose on US President Donald Trump announced that the would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit as the global economic slowdonw concerns decline.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.48 percent to 54.16 dollars and Brent rose by 0.4 percent to 62.39 dollars.Metal prices fell on US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit.- silver fell by 0.39 percent and priced 14.935 dollars,gold fell by 0.25 percent and priced 1,347.3 dollars,copper fell by 0.04 percent and priced 2.702 dollars,platinum fell by 0.02 percent and priced 801.8 dollars,palladium rose by 0.37 percent and priced 1,478.7 dollars.

