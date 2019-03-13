Son Dakika Haberleri: Commodıty – Oil Prices Rose On Sanctions And Declining U.s İnventories

– Oil prices rose on sanctions against Venezuela and the decrease in U.S inventories.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.99 percent to 58 dollars and Brent rose by 0.76 percent to 67.18 dollars.

Gold prices hit two week high on Brexit uncertainties.

       - silver rose by 0.5 percent and priced 15.485 dollars,

       - gold rose by 0.77 percent and priced 1,308.4 dollars,

       - copper fell by 0.17 percent and priced 2.9335 dollars,

       - platinum rose by 1.86 percent and priced 847.4 dollars,

       - palladium rose by 1.01 percent and priced 1,505.1 dollars. - Istanbul

