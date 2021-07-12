Üye Girişi
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice - Son Dakika

Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice

12.07.2021 11:37
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice, System.String[]

Gulcin Sakaroglu (59), who has completed the construction of the farm left unfinished by her husband, who passed away ten years ago, despite the words, "You can't do it, you are a woman." She increased the number of animals to 600 with the support of the ministry.

Gulcin Sakaroglu (59), who has completed the construction of the farm left unfinished by her husband, who passed away ten years ago, despite the words, "You can't do it, you are a woman." She increased the number of animals to 600 with the support of the ministry. "Women should never give up on their dreams and achieve success by working," said Sakaroglu.

Gulcin Sakaroglu, a mother of 5 children, living in the Yavuzeli district in Gaziantep, has embarked on to complete the construction of the farm left unfinished by her husband Imam Sakaroglu, who died in 2011 as a result of a heart attack. Those around her tried to dissuade Sakaroglu, who was alone because her children are married, by saying that she could not do it. However, Sakaroglu, who said that she wanted to realize her husband's dream, started breeding by buying three cows with her savings. Sakaroglu bought 183 sheep and enlarged the farm by applying to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

'NO ONE BELIEVED BUT I SUCCEEDED'"My husband started construction for the farm before he died. However, he passed away from a heart attack. My children said, 'This is the memory of my father, let's keep it alive. After I got the support of my children, I finished the construction and started this work. People around me said, 'Your husband is dead, you can't do it on your own.' But I did not give up, nobody believed, but I succeeded. I started with 3 cows, but now I have 600 animals," said Sakaroglu who stated that she succeeded even though no one believed in her.'I SUCCEEDED AT THIS AGE, EVERYONE CAN'"Women can achieve anything if they want. I am 59 years old and I even learned to drive three years ago. Now I handle everything with my vehicle. I carry dairy products with my vehicle. I tried to do my best in spite of those who said I couldn't do it. Now, those who say you can't do it to me congratulate when they see me," said Sakaroglu.

FOOTAGE----------------Gulcin Sakaroglu's farm-Sakaroglu's farm maintenance-Sakaroglu feeds animals with his hands-Interview with Sakaroğlu

-General and detail images

(PHOTOS)


Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice
Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice

Gaziantep, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Akşener'den 15:57 Akşener'den "CHP'nin Cumhurbaşkanı adayı Kılıçdaroğlu'dur" açıklamasına ilk yorum: Saygıyla karşılarım Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı 15:36 Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu 14:55 Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu
Zonguldak'ın 45 yıllık hayali gerçek olacak! 30 dakikalık yol 5 dakikaya düşüyor 14:21 Zonguldak'ın 45 yıllık hayali gerçek olacak! 30 dakikalık yol 5 dakikaya düşüyor Cumhurbaşkanlığı karış karış bu belgeleri arıyordu! Kadıköy'deki sahaf Osmanlı arşivinin kayıp belgelerini 25 yıl önce çöpte bulmuş 14:00 Cumhurbaşkanlığı karış karış bu belgeleri arıyordu! Kadıköy'deki sahaf Osmanlı arşivinin kayıp belgelerini 25 yıl önce çöpte bulmuş İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler 13:41 İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler
Eski sevgilisine müstehcen görüntüleriyle şantaj yapmıştı! Videoyu arkadaşına da izletmiş 13:37 Eski sevgilisine müstehcen görüntüleriyle şantaj yapmıştı! Videoyu arkadaşına da izletmiş Bisikleti çalınan çocuğun gözyaşları yürek parçaladı! Hırsızlara sitem etti: Babam halde 3 kuruş para kazanıyor, ona da göz koyuyorlar 13:22 Bisikleti çalınan çocuğun gözyaşları yürek parçaladı! Hırsızlara sitem etti: Babam halde 3 kuruş para kazanıyor, ona da göz koyuyorlar

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:04 Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı
15:49 Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi
15:36 Yaptığı yanına kar kalmadı! Türk bayrağını yırtıp üzerine basan kadın tutuklandı
15:31 Caner Erkin ve Mert Hakan Youtube'u salladı! Eğlenceli anlar taraftarın beğenisini topladı
15:03 4 Büyükler buluşuyor! Başkanlar sorunları canlı yayında tartışacak
14:54 Metropoll Araştırması'nın erken seçim anketinden çıkan sonuç şaşkınlık yarattı, MHP en çok oy kaybeden parti oldu
14:02 Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor
13:45 İngilizler yine olay çıkardı! Bu kez 14-15 yaşlarındaki bir taraftarı öldüresiye dövdüler
13:41 İstanbul'un göbeğinde akıl almaz görüntüler! Genç kadını sokak ortasında tekme tokat dövdüler
13:40 Tosucuk'un ağabeyi Fatih Aydın için de iade işlemleri başlatıldı! 4 kişilik ekip Uruguay'da
Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı Rezaletin böylesi! Yıldız futbolcuya mide bulandıran saldırı         
16:05
Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi Kabus üstüne kabus! Hindistan'da ortaya çıkan Kappa varyantı ülkeleri alarma geçirdi         
15:49
5 yıldızlı termal otel bir kez daha icradan satışa çıktı 5 yıldızlı termal otel bir kez daha icradan satışa çıktı         
15:15
Bayram öncesi otel rezervasyonlarında patlama yaşandı! Turizmciler uyardı Bayram öncesi otel rezervasyonlarında patlama yaşandı! Turizmciler uyardı         
14:47
Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor Transferlerine hız kesmeden devam eden Beşiktaş, eski Galatasaraylı Bruma'ya imza attırıyor         
14:03
Şevval Sam ve Olgun Şimşek, vefat eden Hasan Saltık için düet yaptı Şevval Sam ve Olgun Şimşek, vefat eden Hasan Saltık için düet yaptı         
13:43
SAS Holding önünde eylem! Yüksek kar vaadiyle büyük paralar yatırıp mağdur oldular SAS Holding önünde eylem! Yüksek kar vaadiyle büyük paralar yatırıp mağdur oldular         
13:38
13 yaşındaki çocuğun gözünün önünde boğulduğunu gören Işın Karaca yıkıldı: Kendimi hiç bu kadar işe yaramaz hissetmemiştim 13 yaşındaki çocuğun gözünün önünde boğulduğunu gören Işın Karaca yıkıldı: Kendimi hiç bu kadar işe yaramaz hissetmemiştim         
13:34
ABD'de kaçırılan Yasemin'den kötü haber geldi! Cansız bedeni ormanlık alanda bulundu ABD'de kaçırılan Yasemin'den kötü haber geldi! Cansız bedeni ormanlık alanda bulundu         
13:13
Yüreklerin ağza geldiği an! Kaçan boğa, sahibini altına alıp ezdi Yüreklerin ağza geldiği an! Kaçan boğa, sahibini altına alıp ezdi         
12:36
Sedat Peker suç örgütüne operasyon yapıldı! Restoran zincirini yağmalayan 15 örgüt üyesi yakalandı Sedat Peker suç örgütüne operasyon yapıldı! Restoran zincirini yağmalayan 15 örgüt üyesi yakalandı         
11:52
Yere yatırdıkları genci tekme ve yumruklarla dövdüler! Öfkeli grubun dehşet saçtığı anlar kamerada Yere yatırdıkları genci tekme ve yumruklarla dövdüler! Öfkeli grubun dehşet saçtığı anlar kamerada         
11:49
Yakın çevresine Yakın çevresine "Kaan'a tahammülüm kalmadı" demiş! Hadise, yeni sevgilisine ilanı aşk etti         
11:42
ABD 108 yıl sonra 56 dereceyle cehennemi yaşıyor! Ormanlar alev alev yanmaya başladı ABD 108 yıl sonra 56 dereceyle cehennemi yaşıyor! Ormanlar alev alev yanmaya başladı         
11:16
1.2 milyon dolarlık ayakkabı! Türünün ilk örneği waffle tabanlı el yapımı Nike ayakkabılar satışa çıkıyor 1.2 milyon dolarlık ayakkabı! Türünün ilk örneği waffle tabanlı el yapımı Nike ayakkabılar satışa çıkıyor         
10:26
Evden kovulduğunu söyleyen engelli vatandaş, cadde ortasında hüngür hüngür ağladı Evden kovulduğunu söyleyen engelli vatandaş, cadde ortasında hüngür hüngür ağladı         
23:11
Vatandaşlar görür görmez fark etti! Cem Garipoğlu'nun ailesi paylaşımı silmek zorunda kaldı Vatandaşlar görür görmez fark etti! Cem Garipoğlu'nun ailesi paylaşımı silmek zorunda kaldı         
19:11
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.07.2021 16:12:49. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement