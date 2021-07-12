Completed the farm after the death of husband despite the prejudice - Son Dakika

Gulcin Sakaroglu (59), who has completed the construction of the farm left unfinished by her husband, who passed away ten years ago, despite the words, "You can't do it, you are a woman." She increased the number of animals to 600 with the support of the ministry. "Women should never give up on their dreams and achieve success by working," said Sakaroglu.

Gulcin Sakaroglu, a mother of 5 children, living in the Yavuzeli district in Gaziantep, has embarked on to complete the construction of the farm left unfinished by her husband Imam Sakaroglu, who died in 2011 as a result of a heart attack. Those around her tried to dissuade Sakaroglu, who was alone because her children are married, by saying that she could not do it. However, Sakaroglu, who said that she wanted to realize her husband's dream, started breeding by buying three cows with her savings. Sakaroglu bought 183 sheep and enlarged the farm by applying to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

'NO ONE BELIEVED BUT I SUCCEEDED'"My husband started construction for the farm before he died. However, he passed away from a heart attack. My children said, 'This is the memory of my father, let's keep it alive. After I got the support of my children, I finished the construction and started this work. People around me said, 'Your husband is dead, you can't do it on your own.' But I did not give up, nobody believed, but I succeeded. I started with 3 cows, but now I have 600 animals," said Sakaroglu who stated that she succeeded even though no one believed in her.'I SUCCEEDED AT THIS AGE, EVERYONE CAN'"Women can achieve anything if they want. I am 59 years old and I even learned to drive three years ago. Now I handle everything with my vehicle. I carry dairy products with my vehicle. I tried to do my best in spite of those who said I couldn't do it. Now, those who say you can't do it to me congratulate when they see me," said Sakaroglu.

