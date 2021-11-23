Condolence message from Turkey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
23.11.2021 11:27
Turkey's The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a condolence statement for those who lost their lives in the bus accident and fire in a nursing home in Bulgaria.

Turkey's The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a condolence statement for those who lost their lives in the bus accident and fire in a nursing home in Bulgaria. "Our condolences to the governments and peoples of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement said.

It is said in the written statement made by the Ministry, "We are deeply saddened to learn that there are many casualties and injuries due to a fire that broke out in a nursing home in Varna and the accident of a passenger bus with North Macedonian license plate near the city of Pernik on 22 and 23 November 2021. We convey our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in these tragic incidents, Governments and peoples of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."


