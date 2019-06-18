Son Dakika Haberleri: COPA AMÉRICA 2019: Arturo Vidal vs Arthur quiz
COPA AMÉRICA 2019: Arturo Vidal vs Arthur quiz

FC Barcelona pair Arturo Vidal and Arthur are quizzed about the Copa América. The two Barça midfielders will be representing Chile and Brazil respectively in the tournament.

FC Barcelona pair Arturo Vidal and Arthur are quizzed about the Copa América. The two Barça midfielders will be representing Chile and Brazil respectively in the tournament.
