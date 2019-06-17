Copa América Legends: Casemiro
21 dakika önce
Former FC Porto midfielder Casemiro will be hoping history repeats itself, Brazil have won all four previous editions of the tournament when they have been hosts. Casemiro has appeared 35 times for the national side.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06
Former FC Porto
midfielder Casemiro will be hoping history repeats itself, Brazil have won all four previous editions of the tournament when they have been hosts. Casemiro has appeared 35 times for the national side.
Fenerbahçeli eski futbolcu Sergio Neves İslamiyeti seçti
Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes'i transfer ettiğini resmen açıkladı
Lecce'nin Burak Yılmaz ısrarı sürüyor
Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir