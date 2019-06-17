Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Legends: Casemiro
Former FC Porto midfielder Casemiro will be hoping history repeats itself, Brazil have won all four previous editions of the tournament when they have been hosts. Casemiro has appeared 35 times for the national side.

Former FC Porto midfielder Casemiro will be hoping history repeats itself, Brazil have won all four previous editions of the tournament when they have been hosts. Casemiro has appeared 35 times for the national side.
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06 
Porto
