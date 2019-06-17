Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Legends: Ezequiel Lavezzi
Copa América Legends: Ezequiel Lavezzi

Check out Ezequiel Lavezzi's best moments for SSC Napoli. The Argentine winger spent five years at the club between 2007 and 2012, playing 156 times for the side. Lavezzi also played 51 times for his national team; playing in the 2011, 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa América.

