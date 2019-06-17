Copa América Legends: Gonzalo Higuaín
Check out these goals from former SSC Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuaín. The Argentine attacker scored 71 goals for the club in 104 appearances between 2013 and 2016, while he has also made 75 appearances for his national side.
