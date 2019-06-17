Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Legends: Leandro Paredes
Copa América Legends: Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is set to appear in his first Copa América with Argentina, having made 11 appearances for his country and securing a big money move to PSG, Paredes enters the competition full of optimism. Here are some of his best moments at Zenit.

