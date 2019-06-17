Copa América Legends: Leandro Paredes
20 dakika önce
Leandro Paredes is set to appear in his first Copa América with Argentina, having made 11 appearances for his country and securing a big money move to PSG, Paredes enters the competition full of optimism. Here are some of his best moments at Zenit.
Leandro Paredes
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06
is set to appear in his first Copa América with Argentina, having made 11 appearances for his country and securing a big money move to PSG, Paredes enters the competition full of optimism. Here are some of his best moments at Zenit.
Fenerbahçeli eski futbolcu Sergio Neves İslamiyeti seçti
Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes'i transfer ettiğini resmen açıkladı
Lecce'nin Burak Yılmaz ısrarı sürüyor
Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir