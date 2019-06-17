Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Superstars: Cristian Ramírez
Copa América Superstars: Cristian Ramírez

Ecuador international Cristian Ramírez appears in his second Copa América after representing the national team at the 2016 tournament. Ramírez appeared 35 times for Krasnodar. Here are some of his best moments from the 2018-19 season.

