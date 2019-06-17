Copa América Superstars: Éder Militão
Brazilian Éder Militão has become one of the biggest rising stars in world football. during his time in FC Porto, he played 47 times scoring five goals. The 21-year-old enters his first Copa América looking to bring home the trophy for the home fans.
