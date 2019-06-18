Copa América Superstars: Erick Pulgar
Erick Pulgar will look to help Chile to their third consecutive Copa América title. Pulgar plays in his second Copa tournament. For Bologna in the 2018-19 season, Pulgar played 30 times, scoring six goals in Serie A.
