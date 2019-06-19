Copa América Superstars: Wilmar Barrios
46 dakika önce
Colombian international Wilmar Barrios will be looking to help guide Colombia to Copa glory in 2019. Barrios has made 16 appearances prior to the Copa tournament. Can he help Colombia lift the title?
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 05:06
Colombian international Wilmar Barrios will be looking to help guide Colombia to Copa glory in 2019. Barrios has made 16 appearances prior to the Copa tournament. Can he help Colombia lift the title?
Genk ve Anderlecht, Michael Frey'i transfer etmek istiyor
Fenerbahçe'de 4 ismin bileti kesiliyor! Yanal'ın zor kararı
Manchester City, Kyle Walker'ın sözleşmesini 2024'e kadar uzattı
Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund'a dönüyor