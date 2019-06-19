Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Superstars: Wilmar Barrios
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Copa América Superstars: Wilmar Barrios

46 dakika önce

Colombian international Wilmar Barrios will be looking to help guide Colombia to Copa glory in 2019. Barrios has made 16 appearances prior to the Copa tournament. Can he help Colombia lift the title?

Colombian international Wilmar Barrios will be looking to help guide Colombia to Copa glory in 2019. Barrios has made 16 appearances prior to the Copa tournament. Can he help Colombia lift the title?
Copa América Superstars: Wilmar Barrios
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 05:06 
Colombia, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Genk ve Anderlecht, Michael Frey'i transfer etmek istiyor Fenerbahçe'de 4 ismin bileti kesiliyor! Yanal'ın zor kararı Manchester City, Kyle Walker'ın sözleşmesini 2024'e kadar uzattı Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund'a dönüyor

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.6.2019 17:52:23. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Copa América Superstars: Wilmar Barrios
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]