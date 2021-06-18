Covid-19 vaccines started to be given to employees at Istanbul Airport - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
18.06.2021 11:49
The vaccination center opened at Istanbul Airport by the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate has started to vaccinate employees of the airport. It is also stated that Turkish citizens can also be vaccinated on demand, starting next week at the vaccination center.

Coronavirus vaccines started to be given to employees of the Istanbul Airport at the vaccination center. There are 11 vaccine cabins in the center established at the arrivals floor terminal. Passengers who are citizens of the Republic of Turkey will also be able to get the jab starting from next week. Vaccination will be done between 09.00 - 17.00. Coranavirus vaccines will be free of charge at the airport as Turkey's Ministry of Health announced.

"WE AIM TO VACCINATE 70.000 EMPLOYEES"Arnavutköy District Health Director Dr. Engin Bulut has stated that there are more than 70.000 employees at Istanbul Airport and they aim to vaccinate all of them. "We have created an area here, both to prevent loss of workforce and to ensure that employees have access to vaccines as quickly as possible. We have very comfortable cabins. We have healthcare professionals in these cabins" said Dr. Bulut.

Footage:

Footage from vaccination centerEmployees waiting on the linesFootage of health workersVaccination cabinsVaccination process

Interview with Dr. Engin Bulut

(PHOTOS)


