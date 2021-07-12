'Cub' joy in the lion family in Bursa Zoo - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
12.07.2021 13:03
African lions named 'Captain' and 'Pearl' -in the section called 'African Savanna' in BURSA Metropolitan Municipality Zoo- gave birth to 1 female and 2 male cubs. The first health checks of the baby lions were watched with interest by the visitors.

The population of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Zoo, which has 1100 animals from 136 species on an area of ??206 thousand square meters in the city, continues to increase with new births. After African penguins, gray wolves, fallow deer and African ostriches, African lions also experienced the joy of birth in the Zoo, which hosts an average of 1 million visitors a year and is reopened to visitors with the normalization process.

A male lion named 'Captain' born in Bursa and a lioness named 'Pearl' brought from another zoo 3 years ago gave birth to 3 healthy cubs, 1 female and 2 male, 57 days ago. While the baby lions were given the names 'Sun', 'Cınar', and 'Vizier', the number of African lions on the red list of endangered animals increased to 5. The sex determination of the puppies, their first health examination and weight measurements were made by the veterinary team among the curious eyes of the visitors and the children.

