Data center industry meets at Data Center World London - Son Dakika

London Data Center World, the largest fair of the data center industry, opened its doors. The most advanced technology products and services of the industry are exhibited at the fair, where data center professionals who shape the future of the digital industry meet.

The world's leading manufacturers and suppliers will meet at this fair. Exagate, which produces products related to environmental monitoring, power distribution units, and energy systems, also participated.

"With the solutions, we offer in a short time, we have crossed the borders of the country, We have become the preferred choice in data center projects" said Exagate's Business Development Manager Can Ozdilek stating that they started production as an R&D company 15 years ago and exported to many regions of the world with environment monitoring and control solutions specially offered for data centers in the process.WE EXHIBIT THE SOLUTIONS THAT WE EXPORT TO THE WORLD"With the increase of data, the valuable treasure of the digital age, many data centers all over the world continue to rise. Although the increase in the data center has accelerated with the pandemic, as Exagate we saw this potential 15 years ago and started production by establishing our R&D center in order to produce advanced technology solutions that we can continuously develop. Today, we came together with industry professionals and business leaders in London and we are exhibiting the solutions that we have been exporting to the world for a long time. We are proud to be in this atmosphere to carry our market leadership in Turkey to the world. Our solutions attract a lot of attention and I think this is because we are at the most sensitive point of data centers. With the solutions we offer, we both ensure energy efficiency in data centers and contribute to a sustainable world vision" expressed Ozdilek, who exhibited the world's preferred environment monitoring, energy monitoring, PDU, IP PDU products at London Data Center World.

London Data Center World Fair, where the best of the data center industry meets and the future of the industry is discussed, will be open to all participants during 2-3 March.