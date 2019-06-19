Son Dakika Haberleri: Debut Goals: Alphonso Davies Vs. Mainz
Debut Goals: Alphonso Davies Vs. Mainz

Throwback to a 6-0 win against Mainz in March 2019. After 70 minutes Alphonso Davies added his name to the scoresheet after coming on in the second half. Goretzka teed up Lewandowski, who saw his effort parried, but Davies was on hand to mop up, scoring his maiden goal for Bayern.

