Delivery started in the domestic anti-aircraft: 600 rounds per minute - Son Dakika

19.08.2021 15:34
At the 15th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'21), Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), one of the world's leading light weapons manufacturers, with the CANiK brand, exhibited Turkey's domestic and national anti-aircraft for the first time as a result of its R & D activities since 2012 December.

At the 15th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'21), Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), one of the world's leading light weapons manufacturers, with the CANiK brand, exhibited Turkey's domestic and national anti-aircraft for the first time as a result of its R & D activities since 2012 December. General Manager Utku Aral, who gave information about the anti-aircraft gun, said that they started mass production and even made the first delivery to Kuwait. Aral stated that the effective range of the anti-aircraft gun, which fires 600 rounds in 1 minute, is 2 kilometers.

General Manager Utku Aral emphasizes that Turkey is the fifth country in the world to produce this weapon with the 12.7 mm heavy machine gun, which is defined as the 'domestic and national anti-aircraft gun', and stated that they are pleased with the interest.  "We are exhibiting Turkey's first anti-aircraft weapon. We received our orders from abroad and started deliveries," Aral said.

RANGE UP TO 6 KILOMETERS"You can easily use the anti-aircraft to hit a target in the sea and air. If you're going to use it on the plane, you can get 400 bullets in it. On land, this number is increasing. If you're going to use it on board, there is no problem, you can load as much ammunition as you want," Aral explained that the anti-aircraft effective range is 2 kilometers, but with the use of an accurate optical 6 kilometers up to the active way. ABOUT 1200 ORDERS FROM ABROAD"Turkey needs 750 units. We answer this order. We have received almost 2 thousand orders from countries such as Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria. We are an export-oriented company and we export 95 percent of our products. Of course, we meet the needs of our country, but our main goal is to export." Aral said for the export.

(PHOTOS)


