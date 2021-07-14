Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova - Son Dakika

Dr. Murat Akova, a professor from the Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medicine of Hacettepe University, who is also the coordinator of the Sinovac Phase 3 study, warned against the Delta variant.

"From the beginning of August in EU countries, it is reported that the Delta variant will now become dominant. For Turkey, the situation is no different. We predict that the Delta variant will become dominant in our country after the Eid al-adha holiday. Everyone gave up wearing the mask, loosen protection measures as if we were in the pre-epidemic era. In addition to the vaccine, the main scientific evidence is that the mask and the social distance are still the greatest protection measure. Even if you have three doses of the vaccine, not all current vaccines are 100 percent protected. So we have to continue with the measures," he said.

Prof. Dr. Akova continued his words as follows: "There is a big mistake being made in Turkey right now. From July 1, we returned to our former state. As in 2019, as if we were in the pre-pandemic era, mask use is minimal, crowds are terrible, a large number of tourists come from abroad, especially from countries known to have a Delta virus outbreak (Russia). In tourist areas, the use of masks is almost absent, precautions are not taken into account indoors. Masks and other protection measures are still the most effective method against the disease. Being unmasked and long-term in crowded places, places without ventilation is the biggest risk."PROTECTION IS NOT CERTAIN, EVEN IF YOU HAVE THREE DOSES

"Currently, the number of cases doesn't matter much anymore. After the holiday, until the end of July, probably the widespread virus in Turkey will be the Delta virus. There is no doubt about it. The same prediction applies to EU countries, the United States is also making this projection right now. 50 percent of new cases in the United States are Delta variants. It is thought that Delta cases in EU countries will reach 90 percent by the beginning of August. It may happen sooner in Turkey. If you think that we will give up all protection measures and get our 3rd dose of vaccine and be protected against Delta, it would be very wrong. All vaccines provide partial protection against the Delta variant, whether you have 3 doses or 5 doses unless you continue to protect yourself. No matter how much you get vaccinated with current vaccines, there is no 100 percent protection." said Prof. Dr. Akova, pointing out that it is inevitable for the Delta variant to become dominant in Turkey if the precautions are not taken in this way.

