Üye Girişi
Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova - Son Dakika

Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova

14 Temmuz 2021 Çarşamba 11:03
Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova, System.String[]

Dr. Murat Akova, a professor from the Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medicine of Hacettepe University, who is also the coordinator of the Sinovac Phase 3 study, warned against the Delta variant.

Dr. Murat Akova, a professor from the Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medicine of Hacettepe University, who is also the coordinator of the Sinovac Phase 3 study, warned against the Delta variant.

"From the beginning of August in EU countries, it is reported that the Delta variant will now become dominant. For Turkey, the situation is no different. We predict that the Delta variant will become dominant in our country after the Eid al-adha holiday. Everyone gave up wearing the mask, loosen protection measures as if we were in the pre-epidemic era. In addition to the vaccine, the main scientific evidence is that the mask and the social distance are still the greatest protection measure. Even if you have three doses of the vaccine, not all current vaccines are 100 percent protected. So we have to continue with the measures," he said.

Prof. Dr. Akova continued his words as follows: "There is a big mistake being made in Turkey right now. From July 1, we returned to our former state. As in 2019, as if we were in the pre-pandemic era, mask use is minimal, crowds are terrible, a large number of tourists come from abroad, especially from countries known to have a Delta virus outbreak (Russia). In tourist areas, the use of masks is almost absent, precautions are not taken into account indoors. Masks and other protection measures are still the most effective method against the disease. Being unmasked and long-term in crowded places, places without ventilation is the biggest risk."PROTECTION IS NOT CERTAIN, EVEN IF YOU HAVE THREE DOSES

"Currently, the number of cases doesn't matter much anymore. After the holiday, until the end of July, probably the widespread virus in Turkey will be the Delta virus. There is no doubt about it. The same prediction applies to EU countries, the United States is also making this projection right now. 50 percent of new cases in the United States are Delta variants. It is thought that Delta cases in EU countries will reach 90 percent by the beginning of August. It may happen sooner in Turkey. If you think that we will give up all protection measures and get our 3rd dose of vaccine and be protected against Delta, it would be very wrong. All vaccines provide partial protection against the Delta variant, whether you have 3 doses or 5 doses unless you continue to protect yourself. No matter how much you get vaccinated with current vaccines, there is no 100 percent protection." said Prof. Dr. Akova, pointing out that it is inevitable for the Delta variant to become dominant in Turkey if the precautions are not taken in this way.

(PHOTOS)


Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova
Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova

Sinovac, Turkey, Akova, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Şirinler çetesine emniyetten ağır darbe! Rehin aldıkları kişileri çelik kafeslerde tutmuşlardı, ekiplerin baskını gerçeği ortaya çıkardı 12:59 Şirinler çetesine emniyetten ağır darbe! Rehin aldıkları kişileri çelik kafeslerde tutmuşlardı, ekiplerin baskını gerçeği ortaya çıkardı 15 Temmuz'un kayıp silahları yeni bir tartışmanın fitilini ateşledi! Ak Parti'den yanıt gecikmedi: İyi niyetli görmek mümkün değil 12:40 15 Temmuz'un kayıp silahları yeni bir tartışmanın fitilini ateşledi! Ak Parti'den yanıt gecikmedi: İyi niyetli görmek mümkün değil O ilçe umut oldu! Tüm vatandaşlar aşılandı, vaka sayıları sıfırlandı 12:29 O ilçe umut oldu! Tüm vatandaşlar aşılandı, vaka sayıları sıfırlandı
Mesleğini bırakıp köyüne döndü, 3 yılda 250 bin lira kazandı 12:01 Mesleğini bırakıp köyüne döndü, 3 yılda 250 bin lira kazandı Aldatıldığını düşünen kadın, kocasını sırtından bıçakladı 11:55 Aldatıldığını düşünen kadın, kocasını sırtından bıçakladı Asgari ücret desteği için sunulan teklif, gece yarısı komisyondan geçti 10:43 Asgari ücret desteği için sunulan teklif, gece yarısı komisyondan geçti
Galatasaray'ın Yunanistan'la yaşadığı problem henüz bitmemişken şimdi de tazminat krizi kapıda 10:22 Galatasaray'ın Yunanistan'la yaşadığı problem henüz bitmemişken şimdi de tazminat krizi kapıda BioNTech aşısının mucidi Uğur Şahin üçüncü doz tartışmalarıyla ilgili konuştu: Eğer yapmazsak pandemiyi atlatamayız 09:31 BioNTech aşısının mucidi Uğur Şahin üçüncü doz tartışmalarıyla ilgili konuştu: Eğer yapmazsak pandemiyi atlatamayız

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:06 Erdoğan'dan AK Parti'ye katılan Belediye Başkanına: Diyarbakır gezimizin bereketi oldun
12:59 Şirinler çetesine emniyetten ağır darbe! Rehin aldıkları kişileri çelik kafeslerde tutmuşlardı, ekiplerin baskını gerçeği ortaya çıkardı
12:39 15 Temmuz'un kayıp silahları yeni bir tartışmanın fitilini ateşledi! Ak Parti'den yanıt gecikmedi: İyi niyetli görmek mümkün değil
12:29 O ilçe umut oldu! Tüm vatandaşlar aşılandı, vaka sayıları sıfırlandı
12:22 Fenerbahçe'den resmen ayrıldı! 20 yıllık yuvadan ayrılışı duygusal anlara sahne oldu
12:00 Mesleğini bırakıp köyüne döndü, 3 yılda 250 bin lira kazandı
11:56 Volkan Demirel'e duygusal veda! 20 yılın sonunda Fenerbahçe'den ayrıldı
11:47 Başak Demirtaş'tan Adalet Bakanı Gül'e: Cezaevlerinde bayram görüşü yapmanın kime ne zararı olabilir ki?
11:46 Hande Erçel'in sosyal medya fenomeni ablası Gamze Erçel, paylaşım başına adeta servet kazanıyor
11:45 Hrant Dink cinayetinde yeni gelişme! Mahkeme gerekçeli kararını açıkladı
Erdoğan'dan AK Parti'ye katılan Belediye Başkanına: Diyarbakır gezimizin bereketi oldun Erdoğan'dan AK Parti'ye katılan Belediye Başkanına: Diyarbakır gezimizin bereketi oldun         
13:06
Serra Arıtürk ile sarmaş dolaş halleri gündem olan Kadir Doğulu, sessizliğini bozdu Serra Arıtürk ile sarmaş dolaş halleri gündem olan Kadir Doğulu, sessizliğini bozdu         
12:52
Sıla ile aşkı doludizgin süren İlker Kaleli geçmiş defterleri temizledi! 3 yıl aradan sonra eski aşkını takibi bıraktı Sıla ile aşkı doludizgin süren İlker Kaleli geçmiş defterleri temizledi! 3 yıl aradan sonra eski aşkını takibi bıraktı         
12:35
Fenerbahçe'den resmen ayrıldı! 20 yıllık yuvadan ayrılışı duygusal anlara sahne oldu Fenerbahçe'den resmen ayrıldı! 20 yıllık yuvadan ayrılışı duygusal anlara sahne oldu         
12:22
Volkan Demirel'e duygusal veda! 20 yılın sonunda Fenerbahçe'den ayrıldı Volkan Demirel'e duygusal veda! 20 yılın sonunda Fenerbahçe'den ayrıldı         
11:56
Hande Erçel'in sosyal medya fenomeni ablası Gamze Erçel, paylaşım başına adeta servet kazanıyor Hande Erçel'in sosyal medya fenomeni ablası Gamze Erçel, paylaşım başına adeta servet kazanıyor         
11:46
Ünlü komedyenden önce iddialara belgelerle yanıt verdi, sonra ateş püskürdü: Yalan haberlerle beni ve ailemi taciz ettiniz. Evimin yerini ifşaladınız Ünlü komedyenden önce iddialara belgelerle yanıt verdi, sonra ateş püskürdü: Yalan haberlerle beni ve ailemi taciz ettiniz. Evimin yerini ifşaladınız         
10:41
Oyuncu Melis Sezen, göğüslerini eteğiyle kapatarak poz verdi Oyuncu Melis Sezen, göğüslerini eteğiyle kapatarak poz verdi         
09:37
Aydemir Akbaş'ın Aydemir Akbaş'ın "Beyhan olmasaydı Nebahat Çehre ile evlenmek isterdim" sözlerine Nebahat Çehre'den cevap         
09:13
Mehmet Ali Erbil'in kızı Yasmin Erbil, ayakları için açılan Instagram hesabına tepki gösterdi: Siz delirmişsiniz Mehmet Ali Erbil'in kızı Yasmin Erbil, ayakları için açılan Instagram hesabına tepki gösterdi: Siz delirmişsiniz         
08:20
Kavga ihbarına giden bekçilere hain tuzak: 1 şehit, 1 yaralı Kavga ihbarına giden bekçilere hain tuzak: 1 şehit, 1 yaralı         
07:59
Çılgın Bediş dizisinin Oktay'ı Cenk Torun'un son hali görenleri şaşırttı Çılgın Bediş dizisinin Oktay'ı Cenk Torun'un son hali görenleri şaşırttı         
00:07
Acun Ilıcalı'nın 14 yaşındaki kızı Yasemin'in elbisesi ve ayakkabısının fiyatına yorum yağdı Acun Ilıcalı'nın 14 yaşındaki kızı Yasemin'in elbisesi ve ayakkabısının fiyatına yorum yağdı         
23:21
Koronanın ilk çıktığı yer için Avrupa şüphesi! Bilim dünyası 25 yaşındaki kadının peşine düştü Koronanın ilk çıktığı yer için Avrupa şüphesi! Bilim dünyası 25 yaşındaki kadının peşine düştü         
21:55
Hamdi Alkan'ın eşi Selen Görgüzel'den kayalıklarda hayran bırakan poz Hamdi Alkan'ın eşi Selen Görgüzel'den kayalıklarda hayran bırakan poz         
21:27
Rusya'da iki kadın uçurumun kenarındaki salıncaktan düştü! O anlar kamerada Rusya'da iki kadın uçurumun kenarındaki salıncaktan düştü! O anlar kamerada         
20:02
Duruşmadan sonra evine giden genç avukat, annesi tarafından ölü bulundu Duruşmadan sonra evine giden genç avukat, annesi tarafından ölü bulundu         
20:00
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 14.07.2021 13:28:34. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Delta variant will become dominant in Turkey after the Eid al-adha holiday - Dr. Akova - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement