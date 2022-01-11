Üye Girişi
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey - Son Dakika

Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey

11.01.2022 16:34
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey

Demolition of the 18-floor Special Provincial Administration building in Kahramanmaras, which has stayed at the top result as the 'world's most ridiculous building' in Google search, has begun.

Demolition of the 18-floor Special Provincial Administration building in Kahramanmaras, which has stayed at the top result as the 'world's most ridiculous building' in Google search, has begun.

Kahramanmaraş Special Provincial Administration Building, built on Trabzon Street in 1994, has become the symbol of the city with its architectural structure and colors. People in the city have referred to it as the 'Yellow building' and been using the building as a way of describing an address in the center because it can be seen from many points of the city. In time, the building has built its reputation as the 'world's most ridiculous building'. The building has ranked first when 'the most ridiculous building in the world' is searched in Google images. It was decided to demolish the building in 2019. The contracting company, which won the tender held in November, has started the demolition of the building. The demolition of the building is planned to be completed in 4 months.

Mayor of the Metropolitan Hayrettin Gungor examined the demolition of the building, which soon will be a thing of the past, on-site. Entering the building and visiting the floors, Mayor Gungor received information about the works from the company representative. Mayor Gungor also stated that the building, which is planned to be demolished in 4 months, is a part of the city square that they plan to complete in 2 years.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE: --------------------

-Drone footage of the building


Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey
Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey
YORUMLAR
500

Kahramanmaraş, Trabzon, Google, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey - Son Dakika


Küreği eline alıp mezar kazmak için toprağa saplayan 4 kişi, dakikalar içinde öldü Küreği eline alıp mezar kazmak için toprağa saplayan 4 kişi, dakikalar içinde öldü         
16:21
Döner bıçakları ve sopalarla Adana sokaklarında yürümüşlerdi! Kendilerini "515 Haşimi" olarak tanıtan Suriyeliler sınır dışı ediliyor Döner bıçakları ve sopalarla Adana sokaklarında yürümüşlerdi! Kendilerini "515 Haşimi" olarak tanıtan Suriyeliler sınır dışı ediliyor         
16:19
Limonun kabuğu kendinden değerli! Kilosu 7 liradan satılıyor Limonun kabuğu kendinden değerli! Kilosu 7 liradan satılıyor         
15:40
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Bahçeli'ye gönderme: 500 bin dolara vatandaşlık satıyorsunuz, bu da sana kapak olsun Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Bahçeli'ye gönderme: 500 bin dolara vatandaşlık satıyorsunuz, bu da sana kapak olsun         
15:09
Küçük kızı istismar eden sapığı tuzak kurup dövdüler! İşte o tuzağın görüntüleri Küçük kızı istismar eden sapığı tuzak kurup dövdüler! İşte o tuzağın görüntüleri         
14:11
Ahmet Çalık'ın ölümüyle ilgili üzücü iddia: Emniyet kemeri takılı değildi, ikaz sesini kapatmak için toka takmıştı Ahmet Çalık'ın ölümüyle ilgili üzücü iddia: Emniyet kemeri takılı değildi, ikaz sesini kapatmak için toka takmıştı         
13:26
Eşini taşıyan ambulansı takip ederken kaza yapmıştı! Kızı 3 günlükken öldü Eşini taşıyan ambulansı takip ederken kaza yapmıştı! Kızı 3 günlükken öldü         
12:09
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun 'bedava elektrik' vaadi, CHP'li Çanakkale Belediyesi'nin meclisini karıştırdı Kılıçdaroğlu'nun 'bedava elektrik' vaadi, CHP'li Çanakkale Belediyesi'nin meclisini karıştırdı         
11:36
Çarşamba ve Perşembe tedbirinizi alın! Meteoroloji güncel raporu yayımladı, kar yağışı İstanbul'da etkili olacak Çarşamba ve Perşembe tedbirinizi alın! Meteoroloji güncel raporu yayımladı, kar yağışı İstanbul'da etkili olacak         
10:42
Survivor All Star macerası başlıyor! Dominik yolcularından veda paylaşımı Survivor All Star macerası başlıyor! Dominik yolcularından veda paylaşımı         
10:15
Kadın, komşusuna yanlışlıkla cinsel içerikli fotoğraf attı! Ailenin hayatı mahvoldu, sokaktalar Kadın, komşusuna yanlışlıkla cinsel içerikli fotoğraf attı! Ailenin hayatı mahvoldu, sokaktalar         
09:52
Gökçek'in koronaya yakalanan Temel Karamollaoğlu için yaptığı "Ölüm bir karış ötede" sözleri ortalığı karıştırdı Gökçek'in koronaya yakalanan Temel Karamollaoğlu için yaptığı "Ölüm bir karış ötede" sözleri ortalığı karıştırdı         
09:00
"Çok zamanın kalmadı bu hayatta" diye tehdit etmişti! Genç avukat eski nişanlısı tarafından öldürüldü "Çok zamanın kalmadı bu hayatta" diye tehdit etmişti! Genç avukat eski nişanlısı tarafından öldürüldü         
08:32
Pfizer/BioNTech, Türkiye'yi de vuran Omicron için kolları sıvadı! Omicron aşısı mart ayında geliyor Pfizer/BioNTech, Türkiye'yi de vuran Omicron için kolları sıvadı! Omicron aşısı mart ayında geliyor         
08:31
Fatih Terim'in ayrılığının ardından kızları Merve ve Buse Terim'den peş peşe paylaşımlar: Yüzündeki çizgilerin, saçındaki beyazlarla... Fatih Terim'in ayrılığının ardından kızları Merve ve Buse Terim'den peş peşe paylaşımlar: Yüzündeki çizgilerin, saçındaki beyazlarla...         
07:50
Avrupa Parlamentosu Başkanı David Sassoli tedavi gördüğü hastanede hayatını kaybetti Avrupa Parlamentosu Başkanı David Sassoli tedavi gördüğü hastanede hayatını kaybetti         
07:48
Son Dakika: Kıbrıs açıklarında 6,4 büyüklüğünde deprem oldu! Türkiye'de de hissedildi Son Dakika: Kıbrıs açıklarında 6,4 büyüklüğünde deprem oldu! Türkiye'de de hissedildi         
07:32

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:19 Döner bıçakları ve sopalarla Adana sokaklarında yürümüşlerdi! Kendilerini "515 Haşimi" olarak tanıtan Suriyeliler sınır dışı ediliyor
16:16 İmamoğlu'na sevgi gösterisinde bulunan kadına yaka mikrofonu takıldı iddiası!
15:59 Galatasaray'da bir ayrılık daha! İstifa mektubundaki detay her şeyin özeti oldu
15:54 İntihar eden Tıp Fakültesi öğrencisi Enes Kara'nın arkadaşları: Daha kaç gülüş solacak?
15:45 2 ay önce anne olan genç kadın, yatağında cansız bir şekilde bulundu
15:38 Havva Öztel, Uzi ile aşk yaşayan kızına rest çekti: Hakkımı helal etmem! Aleyna'nın tavrı ne olacak?
15:31 Tıp fakültesi öğrencisi Enes Kara'nın intiharı Türkiye'yi ayağa kaldırdı! Babası canlı yayında yaşananları anlattı
15:17 Tezgahın üzerindeki kireç çözücüyü su sanıp içen 18 aylık bebek yaşam savaşı veriyor
15:10 Son Dakika: Fatih Terim'den futbolculara veda etti! "Yarı yolda bırakıldım" dedi
15:09 Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Bahçeli'ye gönderme: 500 bin dolara vatandaşlık satıyorsunuz, bu da sana kapak olsun
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 11.01.2022 16:41:25. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Demolition of 'world's most ridiculous building' begins in Turkey - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement