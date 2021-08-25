Disastrous motorcycle accident on cam - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
25.08.2021 12:56
In SARIYER district of Istanbul City, the motorcycle, which was thrown by the effect of the collision, skidded and stopped by hitting another parked car.

In SARIYER district of Istanbul City, the motorcycle, which was thrown by the effect of the collision, skidded and stopped by hitting another parked car. In the catastrophic accident, the motorcycle driver crashed into the pavement after being dragged about fifty meters on the road, was on the security camera.

Medical teams took the injured motorcycle driver Mehmet A. to Sarıyer Hamidiye Etfal Training and Research Hospital after their first response.


İstanbul, Sarıyer

Kaynak: DHA

