'Dived' into a deep sleep; They hardly woke the diving instructor up - Son Dakika

In Istanbul's Avcilar, diving instructor Sant Hamamciyan felt tired and went to sleep. His relatives could not reach him despite calling many times and worrying about his health they notified the fire department and emergency medical teams. Arriving at his house upon notification to check on him the teams hardly woke up the diving instructor.

Diving instructor Sant Hamamciyan lives alone on Ozlem Sokak in Ambarli Neighborhood and it is learned that he has had health problems for a while. His relatives could not reach him and worrying about his health called the 112 Emergency Call Center at around 21.00 yesterday. The fire department and emergency medical teams were dispatched to where he lives. Arriving there in a short time teams began to knock on the door of the house while ringing the bell for a long time at the same time. Teams also brought a crowbar considering that the door may not be opened. Later, Hamamciyan opened the door and with all his drowsiness he was surprised to see the teams in front of him. Stating that he went to sleep about 2 hours ago when he felt tired Hamamciyan said he is in a good condition. Hamamciyan also called his relatives who could not reach him despite calling many times. Then the teams left the house.

