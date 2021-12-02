Dropped his phone into the rocks, got stuck while trying to get it back - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
02.12.2021 12:17
The person who got stuck between the rocks while trying to get back his mobile phone that fell into the rocks was rescued by the firefighters on the coast of Kartal. Teams were able to get the mobile phone from where it fell.The incident took place on Kartal Beach at around 19.00 yesterday.

The person who got stuck between the rocks while trying to get back his mobile phone that fell into the rocks was rescued by the firefighters on the coast of Kartal. Teams were able to get the mobile phone from where it fell.

The incident took place on Kartal Beach at around 19.00 yesterday. Yigitcan Sarikaya dropped his mobile phone into the rocks where he was sitting with his friends. Sarikaya got stuck between the rocks while trying to get back his phone. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene upon the notice. Fireteams arrived at the beach in a short time and separated the rocks using a hydraulic cutting tool and rescued Sarikaya. He was injured as a result of the fall and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Fireteams were able to get back the mobile phone that fell about 2 meters deep into the rocks. On the other hand, the friend of the injured person hugged the firefighters and thanked them after the phone was taken out.

-Fireteams at the scene-Person that got stuck-Fireteams rescue the person-Person taken to the ambulance

-Fireteams getting back the phone


