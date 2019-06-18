Son Dakika Haberleri: Dundee FC 2018-19 Season Review
Dundee FC 2018-19 Season Review

Dundee FC's five-year stay in the Scottish Premier League came to an end as they were relegated to the Championship. Dundee can look at some positives as they will look to make an immediate return to the top flight in the 2019-20 season.

Dundee FC 2018-19 Season Review
