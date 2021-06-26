Dynamite was detonated in the road work; The town hall and a house were damaged - Son Dakika

Soil and rocks broken off from the slope caused damage to the municipality building and a house cause of dynamite explosion during the road widening work in Aydındere district of Bulancak County in GIRESUN city. The moment of explosion recorded by smart phone. There were no injuries.

The incident occurred in the evening hours in Aydındere district. During the infrastructure and road widening works carried out by the municipality teams in the town, security measures were taken and a controlled explosion was carried out with dynamite. However, soil and rock masses broke off the slope with magnitude of the explosion and damaged the town hall and a house, which was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The city hall's roof was destroyed after the explosion, and inside the building was filled with soil and rock debris. The teams started to work to clean up debris. Authorities said that there was no injuries.

