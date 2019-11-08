Son Dakika Haberleri: ECB: Eurozone to finish 2019 with modest growth
The European Central Bank (ECB) said in its economic bulletin that the economies around the Eurozone are likely to have slight economic growth by the end of fiscal 2019.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said in its economic bulletin that the economies around the Eurozone are likely to have slight economic growth by the end of fiscal 2019. ECB expects slower recovery from the emerging market economies that were affected by a high recession due to increasing risks to the global economy amid Brexit uncertainty and global trade tensions.

The economic activity growth in the euro area is expected to remain "subdued but stabilizing."The unemployment rate in the Eurozone was 7.4 percent in August, modestly decreasing compared to 7.5% in July. According to ECB, continuation in unemployment reduction will be present by the end of the year, mostly driven by the services sector. Business investment, on the other hand, is likely to extend sliding down amid high uncertainty and low profits.


