EDEN HAZARD IS UNVEILED AS A REAL MADRID PLAYER
3 saat önce
Eden Hazard was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in a spectacular event at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Belgian forward, who has signed a contract with the club until the 30th of June 2024, enjoyed a wonderful welcome from the madridista fans who packed into the stadium. Florentino Pérez received the player amid great expectation: “Today is a tremendously happy day for Real Madrid. We have a wonderful footballer coming to form part of our team. He's one of those unique players with the ability to bring passion and excitement to the game”.
Eden Hazard
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 15.06.2019 01:06
