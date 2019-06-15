Son Dakika Haberleri: EDEN HAZARD IS UNVEILED AS A REAL MADRID PLAYER
EDEN HAZARD IS UNVEILED AS A REAL MADRID PLAYER

Eden Hazard was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in a spectacular event at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Belgian forward, who has signed a contract with the club until the 30th of June 2024, enjoyed a wonderful welcome from the madridista fans who packed into the stadium. Florentino Pérez received the player amid great expectation: “Today is a tremendously happy day for Real Madrid. We have a wonderful footballer coming to form part of our team. He's one of those unique players with the ability to bring passion and excitement to the game”.

