EIA: US crude inventories down by 1.0 million barrels

03.02.2021 19:08

Crude oil inventories in the United States declined by 1.0 million barrels week-over-week to stand at 475.7 million barrels in the week ending January 29, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) unveiled in a report released on Wednesday.

Crude oil inventories in the United States declined by 1.0 million barrels week-over-week to stand at 475.7 million barrels in the week ending January 29, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) unveiled in a report released on Wednesday.

The country's oil imports averaged 6.5 million barrels per day in the same seven-day period, up by 1.4 million barrels per day from the previous week's levels, while commercial petroleum inventories rose by 2.9 million barrels.

Gasoline production averaged 8.7 million barrels per day last week, marking a decline from the week prior, while distillate fuel output went up to an average of 4.5 million barrels per day during the week ending January 29.

Crude oil refinery inputs landed at 14.6 million barrels per day during last week, slipping by 80,000 barrels per day on a weekly basis, and refineries operated at 82.3 percent of their capacity.


Kaynak: DHA
