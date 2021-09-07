Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
07.09.2021 15:12
In Erzurum, workers and electrical technicians working in the electricity distribution company are given 'balance' training with volleyball matches on 12-meter-high poles, and horse riding is also taught to reach the remote places and settlements that may be closed due to snow in the...

In Erzurum, workers and electrical technicians working in the electricity distribution company are given 'balance' training with volleyball matches on 12-meter-high poles, and horse riding is also taught to reach the remote places and settlements that may be closed due to snow in the approaching winter months.

In addition to balance training, a total of 800 electrical technicians and workers in 7 provinces and 58 districts in the Eastern Anatolia Region are also taught horse riding to reach settlements that may be closed due to snow in the approaching winter months by Aras Electricity Distribution Inc. General Directorate. Lifting the poles for weight lifting exercise the workers are running for miles in full gear.

Electric technicians at Erzurum Aras EDAS Training Center play volleyball matches on top of 12-meter poles during balance training. The teams complete their preparations by getting off the poles and riding a horse. Workers say that playing volleyball on top of the pole is difficult but enjoyable.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE: ------------------Scenes from workers' balance training-Lifting the poles for weight lifting exercise

-Scenes from horseback riding


