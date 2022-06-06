Netflix birbirinden güzel içerikleri seyirciyle buluşturmaya devam ediyor. En iyi Netflix filmleri neler ve Netflix en iyi komedi filmleri nelerdir seyirciler tarafından araştırılıyor. Netflix en iyi filmler izleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. En iyi Netflix filmleri neler? En iyi korku, gerilim, komedi Netflix filmleri hangileri? Netflix en iyi filmler! Detaylar haberimizdedir…
EN İYİ NETFLİX FİLMLERİ
- Roma (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 8.0
- Beasts of No Nation (2015)- IMDb Puanı: 7.8
- Shirkers (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 7.5
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 7.4
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)-IMDb Puanı: 7.4
- To All the Boys I've Loved Before/ Sevdiğim Tüm Erkeklere (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 7.3
- Private Life (2018)-IMDb Puanı: 7.3
- The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)- IMDb Puanı: 7.3
- Dear Ex (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 7.3
- Okja (2017)- IMDb Puanı: 7.3
- First They Killed My Father (2017)- IMDb Puanı: 7.2
- The Christmas Chronicles (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 7.1
- Bird Box (2018)-IMDb Puanı: 6.7
NETFLİX EN İYİ KORKU FİLMLERİ
- Gerald's Game (2017)- IMDb Puanı: 6.6
- The Wailing (2016)-IMDb Puanı: 7.4
- Raw/ Grave (2016)-IMDb Puanı: 7.0
- Under the Shadow (2016)- IMDb Puanı: 6.9
- Annihilation (2018)- IMDb Puanı: 6.9
- Hush (2016)- IMDb Puanı: 6.6
- Green Room (2015)- IMDb Puanı: 7.0
- The Gift (2015)-IMDb Puanı: 7.1
- The Conjuring (2013)- IMDb Puanı: 7.5
- Shutter (2004)- IMDb Puanı: 7.1
- The Babysitter (2017)- IMDb Puanı: 6.3
NETFLİX EN İYİ KOMEDİ FİLMLERİ
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail/ Monty Python ve Kutsal Kase (1975)- IMDb: 8,2
- The Mitchells vs the Machines/ Ailem Robotlara Karşı (2021)- IMDb: 7,6
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs/ Vahşi Batı Hikâyeleri (2018)- IMDb: 7,3
- The Edge of Seventeen/ 17'nin Kıyısında (2016)- IMDb: 7,3
- Dolemite Is My Name/ Bana Dolemite Derler (2019)- IMDb: 7,2
- To All the Boys I've Loved Before/ Sevdiğim Tüm Erkeklere (2018)- IMDb: 7,1
- The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience/ Yetkisiz Bash Brothers Deneyimi (2019)- IMDb: 6,9
- Always Be My Maybe (2019)- IMDb: 6,8
- She's Gotta Have It/ Çok İstekli (1986)- IMDb: 6,7
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture/ Faydasız ve Aptalca Bir Hareket (2018)- IMDb: 6,7
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga/ Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması: Fire Saga'nın Hikâyesi (2020)- IMDb: 6,5
NETFLİX EN İYİ GERİLİM FİLMLERİ
- Mirage (2018)- IMDb puanı: 7,4
- Don't Breathe (2016)- IMDb puanı: 7,1
- Annihilation (2018)- IMDb puanı: 6,9
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)- IMDb puanı: 6,8
- Bird Box (2018)- IMDb puanı: 6,6
- Gerald's Game (2017)- IMDb puanı: 6,6
- Hush (2016)- IMDb puanı: 6,6
- The Shallows (2016)- IMDb puanı: 6,3
- Apostle (2018)- IMDb puanı: 6,3
- The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)- IMDb puanı: 6,0