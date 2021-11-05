Engaged in 1986, married 35 years later - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
05.11.2021 13:18
Azmi Bulut (55) and Mualla Beytul (51), who got engaged in their youth but had to leave each other because their families did not want the marriage, got married 35 years later in Kayseri, Turkey. "Before I enlisted in the army in 1986, my wife and I got engaged.

Azmi Bulut (55) and Mualla Beytul (51), who got engaged in their youth but had to leave each other because their families did not want the marriage, got married 35 years later in Kayseri, Turkey. "Before I enlisted in the army in 1986, my wife and I got engaged. When I was in the military, I came back because of post-training leave, but they separated us. I did not know about it. I've waited years to come together with her. God blessed us to marry now" said Azmi Bulut while Mualla Bulut said "We broke up 35 years ago because of misfortune. However, we met again with a coincidence. I am very happy and excited. There have been beauties that will never happen."

Azmi Bulut and Mualla Beytul, who live in Kayseri, met in 1986 and got engaged. Azmi Bulut enlisted in the army in the same year. The engagement was broken because the couple's families did not want the marriage while Bulut was doing his compulsory military service. Bulut and Beytul had to seperate. In the meantime, Azmi Bulut and Mualla Beytul got married to different people. Husband of Mualla Beytul, who has 2 children, passed away 17 years ago and on the other hand, Azmi Bulut, who has 3 children, got divorced 3 years ago. Bulut and Beytul met again 1,5 years ago. They became friends in time and later decided to get married. Relatives of the couple attended the wedding, which was held in Talas district. The couple, who got engaged in their youth, got married 35 years later.

"I GOT MY LOVE FROM 35 YEARS AGO BACK"

Expressing what he lived through Azmi Bulut said, "Before I enlisted in the army in 1986, my wife and I got engaged. When I was in the military, I came back because of post-training leave, but they separated us. I did not know about it. I've waited years to come together with her. God blessed us to marry now. I am so happy. We met at my sister's house during this period. She was periodically coming there. They did not know about us as well, they learned it later. I am very happy right now. Thank god, I got her back, got my love from 35 years ago." "RECOGNIZED HIM BY HIS EYES""We broke up 35 years ago because of misfortune. However, we met again with a coincidence. We will move on with our lives from now on. They say that the unexpected always happens, but ours was beautiful. I am very happy and excited. There have been beauties that will never happen. I somehow met with my husband's older sister. I went to their place. Then as a family, they got to know me. Then she talked about Azmi and these courses of events developed. I recognized him by his eyes. Everything may change, but eyes cannot be forgotten" said Mualla Beytul.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement