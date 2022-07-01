Epic Games Bu Hafta 184 TL Değerindeki 3 Oyunu Ücretsiz Yaptı - Son Dakika
Epic Games Bu Hafta 184 TL Değerindeki 3 Oyunu Ücretsiz Yaptı

01.07.2022 19:21
Epic Games Bu Hafta 184 TL Değerindeki 3 Oyunu Ücretsiz Yaptı

Epic Games ücretsiz oyun geleneğini bozmadı, bu hafta toplam değeri 184 TL olan üç oyun hediye veriliyor.

Epic Games her hafta ücretsiz oyun vermeye devam ediyor, bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunu bir değil tam üç tane oldu.

Epic Games Store, 184 TL Değerindeki Oyunları Ücretsiz Yaptı

Epic games toplam değeri 184 TL olan Geneforge 1 - Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws & Legends ve Iratus: Lord of the Dead'ı hediye veriyor. Oyunları aşağıdaki mağaza sayfalarından ücret ödemeden kalıcı olarak kütüphanenize ekleyebilirsiniz.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Geneforge 1 - Mutagen

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

Haftaya verilecek oyunlar ise Ancient Enemy ve Killing Floor 2 oldu.

Kaynak: Tekmoloji

Epic Games, Teknoloji

Son Dakika Teknoloji Epic Games Bu Hafta 184 TL Değerindeki 3 Oyunu Ücretsiz Yaptı - Son Dakika

Bu haber Tekmoloji tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. Tekmoloji tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı Tekmoloji kurumudur.

